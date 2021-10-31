Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 85.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.68.

Western Digital stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Western Digital by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 89,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

