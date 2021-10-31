Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 85.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.68.
Western Digital stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58.
In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Western Digital by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 89,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
