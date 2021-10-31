Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Up 103.8% in October

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,700 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the September 30th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $100.56 million, a P/E ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 1.66. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 2,114.06%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

