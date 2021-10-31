Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPKB. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth $730,000.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.