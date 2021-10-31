Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases 49,397 Shares of Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ANAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ANAC) by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Arctos NorthStar Acquisition worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Arctos NorthStar Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAC opened at $9.79 on Friday. Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sports, media, and entertainment sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

