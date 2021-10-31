William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $303.18 on Friday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $179.24 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.26, for a total transaction of $19,935,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,616 shares of company stock worth $146,650,524 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

