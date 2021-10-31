Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $242.28 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $170,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

