WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Announces Earnings Results

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

WisdomTree Investments stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,708. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.89 million, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WETF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 578,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.14% of WisdomTree Investments worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

