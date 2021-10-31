Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Down 31.8% in October

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Woolworths stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Woolworths has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

