Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Down 31.8% in October

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Woolworths stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Woolworths has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

