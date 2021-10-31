World Token (WORLD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $72,934.00

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, World Token has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One World Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $72,934.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About World Token

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,632,759 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

