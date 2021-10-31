Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $61,029.26 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $13.96 billion and approximately $318.33 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $61,029.26 or 1.00078654 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00061564 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00042053 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.45 or 0.00643561 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 228,762 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

