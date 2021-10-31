WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

WSFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

