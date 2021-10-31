Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.94-$2.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.940-$2.980 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.86.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,037. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

