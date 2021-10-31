Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,145,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.20% of Xerox worth $50,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xerox by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,913,000 after purchasing an additional 703,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.