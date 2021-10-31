Xylem (XYL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.550-$2.700 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XYL opened at $130.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.82 and its 200-day moving average is $122.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.70.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

