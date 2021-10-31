Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Down 42.0% in October

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the September 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.908 per share. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

YARIY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 480.00 to 495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.50.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

