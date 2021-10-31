Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 5.6%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.85. 57,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,956,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several research firms have commented on YSG. Raymond James began coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yatsen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at $15,626,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Yatsen by 156.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Yatsen by 97.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Yatsen by 4,200,000.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 84,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

