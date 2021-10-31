Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,733,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Yext worth $24,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after purchasing an additional 672,442 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth about $327,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 268.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 153,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 988.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 179,762 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 3.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,314,000 after acquiring an additional 299,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YEXT stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

