Yield Guild Games (YGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $442.29 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $442.29 million and $202.40 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for $6.51 or 0.00010738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00069783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00074064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00106204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,792.81 or 1.00348571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,193.73 or 0.06922448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022820 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,990,857 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

