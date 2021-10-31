Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Update

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the September 30th total of 271,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yunji by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 223,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Yunji by 37,441.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 214,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Yunji by 1,377.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 128,098 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yunji in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Yunji in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 122,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. Yunji has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $6.05.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 2.95%.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

