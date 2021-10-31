Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.29. 814,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,130. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.