Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post $1.56 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will post $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.69. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $394,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $58.27. 1,462,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,218. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

