Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Despegar.com posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. 576,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,142. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 1,557.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

