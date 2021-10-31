Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Kornit Digital posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on KRNT. Barclays raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.90.

Kornit Digital stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $167.28. 150,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,024. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.87. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $167.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kornit Digital by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,343,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $10,160,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1,204.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

