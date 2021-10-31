Zacks: Analysts Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post sales of $22.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.40 million and the lowest is $2.26 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 948.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $33.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $108.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $49.96 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $65.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%.

ALBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 122,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 64,607 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 144.0% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 60,883 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,679 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALBO traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 63,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,831. The stock has a market cap of $562.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

