Zacks: Analysts Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.20. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 310,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,049. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.17. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of Arko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arko by 20,670.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arko by 24,639.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth about $6,234,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth about $772,000. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.