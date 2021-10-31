Zacks: Analysts Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BECN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

BECN traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 175,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,892. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In related news, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

