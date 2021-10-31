Zacks: Analysts Expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.70. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 539.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,425,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Denbury by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after buying an additional 2,505,341 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Denbury by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after buying an additional 2,366,171 shares during the period.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.