Zacks: Analysts Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.33 Million

Brokerages expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post sales of $529.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $527.20 million to $532.00 million. DocuSign posted sales of $382.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,637 shares of company stock worth $11,536,815. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,346. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of -323.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

