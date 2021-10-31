Zacks: Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to post $41.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $44.22 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $34.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.30 million to $155.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $212.07 million, with estimates ranging from $204.47 million to $226.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $662,519.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,984,437. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.30. 258,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.80. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.75, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

