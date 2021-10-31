Zacks: Analysts Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce sales of $78.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.40 million to $80.00 million. Harmony Biosciences reported sales of $45.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $302.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.10 million to $307.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $499.45 million, with estimates ranging from $440.90 million to $558.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.30 and a beta of -0.46. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.74.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,109 shares of company stock worth $2,319,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

