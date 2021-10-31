Zacks: Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will report $68.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.50 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $64.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $310.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.20 million to $311.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $283.25 million, with estimates ranging from $281.50 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.12 million.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ VIVO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.81. 193,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,515. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $815.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.