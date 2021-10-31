Zacks: Analysts Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.81.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,346. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 930,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,090,000 after acquiring an additional 177,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.66. 560,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,842. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.66. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

