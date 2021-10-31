Zacks: Analysts Expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Allstate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. The Allstate posted earnings of $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full-year earnings of $15.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $15.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in The Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in The Allstate by 613.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 157,680 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in The Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in The Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL opened at $123.67 on Thursday. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

