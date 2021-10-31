Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.03. Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLSD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $324.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.