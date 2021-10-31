Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. Computer Task Group reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,115. The company has a market cap of $118.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth $115,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

