Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crescent Point Energy.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 320,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 686,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 80,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPG remained flat at $$5.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,195,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

