Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.27). Heat Biologics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of HTBX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.34. 332,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,345. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 141,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 138,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Heat Biologics by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 81,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Heat Biologics by 690.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heat Biologics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

