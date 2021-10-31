Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Murphy Oil posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 155.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 262,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 159,507 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.4% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,918. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

