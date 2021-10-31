Zacks: Brokerages Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. B&G Foods reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 503,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. B&G Foods has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $47.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in B&G Foods by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in B&G Foods by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

