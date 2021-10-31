Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to report $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $9.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 174.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $73,595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 517.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 399,960 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 137.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 351,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.00. 723,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

