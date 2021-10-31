Zacks: Brokerages Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.33. RingCentral reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.10.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $268,713.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,529 shares of company stock worth $29,199,907 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $230,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $243.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.72 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $207.53 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.