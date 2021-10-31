Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will report sales of $9.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.28 million. Skylight Health Group posted sales of $2.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year sales of $32.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $32.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.60 million, with estimates ranging from $42.50 million to $44.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 63.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

SLHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Skylight Health Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLHG. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLHG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 291,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,618. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.22 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Skylight Health Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

