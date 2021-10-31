Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.47 Million

Analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post sales of $150.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.68 million and the lowest is $150.32 million. Stratasys posted sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $589.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.69 million to $594.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $633.66 million, with estimates ranging from $609.51 million to $656.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.54. 678,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,951. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

