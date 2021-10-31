Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Hold

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

