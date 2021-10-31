Zacks Investment Research Lowers Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LICY. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:LICY opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

