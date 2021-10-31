Zacks Investment Research Lowers LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

LXU opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $351.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.25. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Equities analysts expect that LSB Industries will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2,688.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

