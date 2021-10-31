Zacks Investment Research Lowers NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXRT. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,061,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.