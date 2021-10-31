Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) to “Strong-Buy”

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $151.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Encore Wire stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $136.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $215,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $241,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

