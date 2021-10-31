Zap Hits 24-Hour Volume of $175,688.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Zap has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and $175,688.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00225590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00096586 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

