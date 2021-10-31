Zenfuse Price Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $3.32 million and $587,412.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00228435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00095787 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.